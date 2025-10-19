Kamloops News

Temporary winter shelter will again operate out of Kamloops Yacht Club

Winter shelter at Yacht Club

Photo: Castanet The Yacht Club is located along River Street in downtown Kamloops.

The Yacht Club in downtown Kamloops will once again be used as a temporary winter shelter, providing 20 beds for vulnerable people in the city.

The building, located at 1140 River St., has been used as a shelter space over the last few winters.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff said as in past years, the Yacht Club shelter will be operated by The Mustard Seed Kamloops.

The staff report provided an overview of this year’s cold weather response plan for vulnerable people, noting the year-round shelter system can accommodate about 260 people.

“As in previous years, the network of shelter and housing providers will expand to respond to and meet the needs of individuals who would otherwise be unsheltered,” the report reads.

The report said in addition to the Yacht Club, BC Housing will be funding 10 beds in The Mustard Seed’s West End shelter.

The Olive Branch, a 10-bed shelter program aimed at providing help to vulnerable seniors, will also receive funding from the province. These beds are offered by non-profit Out of the Cold, which operates an overnight shelter inside the former Stuart Wood school downtown.

Earlier this year, BC Housing confirmed it had extended the lease for the 25-bed Stuart Wood shelter until April 30, 2026.

Extra beds part of plan

Temporary winter shelters provide seasonal 24/7 beds regardless of weather, while extreme weather response beds are activated only when temperature thresholds are met.

An extreme weather alert is issued when Environment Canada forecasts a low of -5 C or colder, including wind chill, or a low of 0 C or colder along with a weather warning.

According to the staff report, during these periods, an additional 35 beds will be opened throughout the city at existing shelter and supportive housing sites operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association's Kamloops branch.

CMHA Kamloops operates the Emerald Centre and Merit Place, shelters in downtown Kamloops and Sahali. The non-profit also runs Moira House, a recovery-focused shelter on the North Shore, as well as supporting housing sites Genesis Place and Rosethorn House.

The report noted the Envision outreach shuttle, which helps to transport unhoused people to shelters, has the ability to expand service hours and capacity during extreme cold snaps.

Warming supplies, including blankets and clothing, will be made available by Kamloops Fire Rescue members, Community Services Officers, RCMP and outreach teams.