Kamloops News

Optimism at Kamloops Airport despite decline in passenger traffic

Passenger numbers descend

Photo: Kristen Holliday The check-in area at Kamloops Airport.

Passenger numbers at the Kamloops Airport continued to decline in the third quarter of 2025.

The number of travellers passing through Fulton Field was down 2.4 per cent between July and September with 68,960 passengers, compared to 70,638 over the same time the year before.

The drop comes despite WestJet adding a seasonal route between Kamloops and Edmonton over the summer.

July saw the biggest decrease with a 5.6 per cent slide in passenger traffic, followed by a steady August and a 1.2 per cent dip in September.

In a news release, Kamloops Airport managing director Jim Moroz said the year-over-year decrease in passenger volumes during the first half of the year was anticipated in YKA’s forecasting, reflecting planned reductions in route frequencies through June.

Moroz said that while overall volumes held steady in the quarter, the trend is moving in a positive direction headed into the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The additional summer service to Edmonton with WestJet in July and August was encouraging, and we remain committed to working closely with all our airline partners to increase frequencies on existing routes and explore sustainable new air service opportunities for our region,” Moroz said in the release.

YKA saw a decrease in passengers in this year’s second quarter as well. Some 66,000 people passed through the airport in the second quarter of 2025 — down 10.5 per cent from the same period in 2024, when 73,700 passengers were recorded.

Overall in 2024, passenger counts at YKA were 310,507, down substantially from pre-pandemic levels. The airport recorded 361,586 passengers in 2019.