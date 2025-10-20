Kamloops News

Kamloops council to weigh in on plan to expand organics collection for multi-family buildings

Curbside pickup for condos?

Photo: City of Kamloops An organics bin sits on a residential street in Kamloops.

A Kamloops councillor says it’s time to consider expanding curbside organics collection to multi-family residences given the amount of development happening city-wide.

Members of city council’s livability and sustainability committee were asked last month to weigh in on a staff proposal to broaden the city’s organics pick-up program, starting with a feasibility study.

The committee green lit the plan, which will be presented to council for input on Tuesday.

During last month’s committee meeting, Coun. Margot Middleton said she felt this was a timely initiative, given the incentives in place to encourage developers to construct multi-family dwellings and increase residential density.

"This is a component that we need to have in place as we continue to develop the way that we are in the city,” Middleton said.

The city’s curbside organics program was launched in August of 2023, with about 27,000 households adding the third waste cart to their garages.

Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops civic operations business manager, said the roll-out targeted all existing curbside customers, including townhouse complexes and mobile home parks receiving waste pick-up services from the municipality.

“About 40 per cent of the material that historically was going to the landfill is now being diverted and turned into compost through that program,” Farrow told the committee.

“So we're looking to have similar results in the multi-family sector.”

Farrow said the city’s climate action plan has a goal to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill by 50 per cent in 2028, and 90 per cent by 2050.

In addition, he said city staff are often approached by people who live in multi-family developments and want to receive organics collection.

“It's a common question that we get at home shows and when we're out in the community, ‘When are we going to multifamily?’” Farrow said,

“The question previously was, when [are] we going to get organics? Now it continues to be, when will my condo or my apartment receive these services as well?”

Before rolling out organics collection to new properties, staff have recommended conducting a feasibility study and a pilot test.

Farrow said the study would help staff obtain baseline information about the project, understand any technical aspects that need to be considered, gauge resident support and hear concerns.

If all goes well, the next step would involve a pilot program, where collection would be tested with a selection of properties.

“Through that, we could start collecting data and understanding how different that product mix is and what the expected tonnage is that we would receive if and when we went to a full implementation across the whole community — which would then be phase three,” Farrow said.

He said council approval would be sought multiple times through the process.

All council members will have the opportunity to weigh in on the organics expansion plan during Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, which will start at 11 a.m.