Kamloops man wants judge to order return of sports car seized by Mounties
Camaro subject of lawsuit
A Kamloops man is suing the provincial government for the return of a sports car that was seized by police nearly a year ago.
Joel Hamming filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court over a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro. The car was taken by Kamloops Mounties following a traffic stop on Nov. 14, 2024, in the area of Oak Street and McGowan Avenue.
According to police, a search of the Camaro turned up five-plus grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of meth, more than 600 grams of a cutting agent, knives, bear spray, two scales, drug packaging material and a pipe, as well as a small amount of cash.
Hamming was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle was seized.
B.C.’s civil forfeiture office informed Hamming in February of its intention to have the Camaro forfeited. He then missed a key deadline in April to file a dispute.
Hamming's claim was filed on Oct. 3, seeking an order that he be allowed to challenge the forfeiture in court despite having missed the deadline.
The civil forfeiture office filed a response five days later opposing the extension and describing the Camaro as “proceeds of unlawful activity and an instrument of unlawful activity.”
None of the allegations against Hamming have been proven in court and a date for a hearing has not been set.
