City recognized for 2024-34 You Are Here Kamloops Cultural Strategic Plan
Awarded for cultural plan
The City of Kamloops has received a national award for its cultural strategic plan.
In a news release, the city said the 2025 Creative City Impact Award in Cultural Planning was presented at a summit held on Oct. 7 in Kingston, Ont.
The award was given in recognition of the You Are Here Kamloops Cultural Strategic Plan, which took shape after a months-long cultural mapping exercise hosted in collaboration with Thompson Rivers University at the Kamloops Museum and Archives.
The document lays out a 10-year arts, culture and heritage vision for Kamloops.
“Culture is an essential component of a community’s shared identity,” said Dusan Magdolen, the city’s cultural service and events manager, in a statement.
Magdolen and Julia Cyr, museum supervisor, accepted the award alongside TRU’s Dr. Will Garrett-Petts and Patricia Huntsman, a consultant who helped put together the plan.
“The community-based cultural mapping work being led by the TRU research team has the power to augment more traditional asset mapping and record the community’s intangible assets — turning individual story maps and deep interviews into highly accessible art exhibitions and rich data for cultural planning,” Garrett-Petts said.
“We are honoured to be a part of this remarkable community-led collaboration.”
The award was given out by the Creative City Network, a national non-profit professional association dedicated to strengthening municipal cultural policy and planning.
More Kamloops News
- Trump's comments 'false'Canada - 2:08 pm
- Iglesias complaint droppedEntertainment - 2:07 pm
- Stable backcountry slopesWest Kootenay - 2:01 pm
- Missing man foundPenticton - 1:55 pm
- Judge considers more prisonKelowna - 1:48 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Lacey Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate