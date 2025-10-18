Kamloops News

City recognized for 2024-34 You Are Here Kamloops Cultural Strategic Plan

Photo: Jamstone Productions, Creative City Impact Awards Dr. Will Garrtett-Petts (Thompson Rivers University), Julia Cyr (Supervisor, Kamloops Museum and Archives), Dušan Magdolen (Cultural Services and Events Supervisor, City of Kamloops), and Patricia Huntsman (Patricia Huntsman Culture + Communication) accept the 2025 Creative City Impact Award in Cultural Planning at the Creative City Network of Canada Summit in Kingston on October 7.

The City of Kamloops has received a national award for its cultural strategic plan.

In a news release, the city said the 2025 Creative City Impact Award in Cultural Planning was presented at a summit held on Oct. 7 in Kingston, Ont.

The award was given in recognition of the You Are Here Kamloops Cultural Strategic Plan, which took shape after a months-long cultural mapping exercise hosted in collaboration with Thompson Rivers University at the Kamloops Museum and Archives.

The document lays out a 10-year arts, culture and heritage vision for Kamloops.

“Culture is an essential component of a community’s shared identity,” said Dusan Magdolen, the city’s cultural service and events manager, in a statement.

Magdolen and Julia Cyr, museum supervisor, accepted the award alongside TRU’s Dr. Will Garrett-Petts and Patricia Huntsman, a consultant who helped put together the plan.

“The community-based cultural mapping work being led by the TRU research team has the power to augment more traditional asset mapping and record the community’s intangible assets — turning individual story maps and deep interviews into highly accessible art exhibitions and rich data for cultural planning,” Garrett-Petts said.

“We are honoured to be a part of this remarkable community-led collaboration.”

The award was given out by the Creative City Network, a national non-profit professional association dedicated to strengthening municipal cultural policy and planning.