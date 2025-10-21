Kamloops News

Cantibile Singers will stage Remembrance Day concert for 15th year

Photo: Allen Douglas The Cantibile Singers

The Cantibile Singers will hold a special concert next month for Remembrance Day.

In Remembrance will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1136 Sixth Ave.

Returning for its 15th year, the concert will feature a special selection of well-known works by Mozart and Howard Goodall, as well as the world premiere of missa brevis pro mortuis (a short mass for the dead) composed by Ryan Noakes, composer of the Cantabile Singers.

“It is about gathering the community together to honour people who have been directly or indirectly affected by conflict in war,” Noakes said.

“It is all around grief and loss but also having a cathartic sense of hope for a better future.”

Tickets are available online.