Kamloops News
Cantibile Singers will stage Remembrance Day concert for 15th year
Remembrance Day concert
Photo: Allen Douglas
The Cantibile Singers
The Cantibile Singers will hold a special concert next month for Remembrance Day.
In Remembrance will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 1136 Sixth Ave.
Returning for its 15th year, the concert will feature a special selection of well-known works by Mozart and Howard Goodall, as well as the world premiere of missa brevis pro mortuis (a short mass for the dead) composed by Ryan Noakes, composer of the Cantabile Singers.
“It is about gathering the community together to honour people who have been directly or indirectly affected by conflict in war,” Noakes said.
“It is all around grief and loss but also having a cathartic sense of hope for a better future.”
Tickets are available online.
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
