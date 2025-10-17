Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP ask for help finding missing 46-year-old man

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Editor's note: Police said on Oct. 22 that Lamoureux had been located.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person who may be in the Kamloops area.

Christopher Lamoureux, 46, was reported missing on Wednesday and may be in Kamloops, Cpl. Dana Napier said in a press release.

Lamoureux, however, may have also travelled to the Lower Mainland or the Prince George area.

“Police are looking to confirm Christopher’s whereabouts,” Napier said the release.

Lamoureux is described as standing five-foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and balding and shaved brown hair.

Anyone with information about Lamoureux's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2025-34583.