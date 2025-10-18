Kamloops News

No updates yet from police on crash that killed Kamloops bus driver

Deceased driver identified

Photo: Michael Potestio A BC Transit bus suffered major damage to its front end in a collision Oct. 1 on Ord Road in North Kamloops, claiming the life of the bus driver.

An online fundraiser has identified the transit operator who died when the bus he was driving in North Kamloops collided with a fuel truck on Oct. 1.

Keith Gordon was behind the wheel of the BC Transit bus shortly before 11 a.m. when it collided with the commercial truck in the 900-block of Ord Road.

The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board when the crash occurred.

Gordon was been identified by a GoFundMe campaign organized on Oct. 14 seeking to raise $2,800 to help his family cover the cost of his funeral.

“It is with great sadness that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Keith Gordon on October 1, 2025,” the fundraiser webpage reads. “Keith was a beloved member of the Kamloops Transit family for 25 years. He took great pride in his work and cared deeply for the passengers and community he served every day.”

A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled to be held on Nov. 1 at 320 Royal Ave. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“In memory of Keith, donations or even simply sharing this post would be greatly appreciated to help his family with funeral arrangements and any related expenses following his sudden passing,” the fundraiser page reads.

“Keith made a difference in so many lives, and his presence will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones. Rest in peace, Keith.”

Neighbours report loud bang

The crash temporarily closed Ord Road between Singh Street and Eighth Street, and spilled fuel on to the road.

A nearby resident who was at the scene, told Castanet Kamloops he heard the crash from his home on nearby Kimberly Crescent.

"We thought it was some sort of explosion — That's how impactful it was. Just a loud, audible, you could feel, bang," said the man, who described himself as a fellow BC Transit bus driver.

"Shortly after that we started to hear all the sirens."

The RCMP were on scene investigating the crash, but two weeks on have no further details to report.

“There are no further updates on this file at this time,” Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops on Friday.

BC Transit said in a statement the organization was devastated to learn that the transit operator succumbed to their injuries.

“Our thoughts are with all parties involved and impacted by this incident — the Transdev Canada team, the family and friends of the transit operator and the commercial vehicle driver,” BC Transit said in its statement.

Transdev Canada told Castanet Kamloops in a statement it is cooperating with first responders and local authorities, as the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details at this time. Our thoughts are with the driver’s family, loved ones, and colleagues as we grieve this tragic loss,” the Transdev statement said.

Anyone with dash cam footage or information about the collision can call police at 250-828-3000.