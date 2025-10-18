Kamloops News

Indigenous solar facility at Highland Valley is B.C.'s largest to date, project partners say

Giant solar array powers up

Stretching row upon row, 39,000 solar panels sit with their faces angled to the sun, quietly collecting enough power through the year to light up thousands of homes.

It’s the first utility-scale solar facility in B.C., set up at a reclaimed tailings pond at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake.

The, $52-million, 15-megawatt quA-ymn Solar Facility became operational in June. It was commissioned in an event held at the mine on Thursday.

Chief Matt Pasco, chair of the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council, says the commissioning of B.C.’s first solar facility on such a scale marked a “significant day” for First Nations communities at the leading edge of bringing the project to light.

“A very big day — the culmination of 15-plus years of work just for this project,” Pasco said.

“Essentially generations of hard work for our communities and the leadership to push for a different reality for the people. And this is just one of those milestones.”

The solar facility was built in partnership between the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council and BluEarth Renewables, a Calgary-based power producer that develops and operates wind, hydro and solar projects across North America.

The fixed solar panels are installed across a 60-acre plot of land. Panels are angled to the south, picking up most of the sun through the majority of the year. Cables collect the energy, and power is inverted from DC to AC before it is transmitted to a substation and distributed to the grid.

Pasco said the solar facility will provide a 10 to 12 per cent rate of return — revenue that will go back to communities, paying for a variety of social and economic projects.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank loaned $35 million towards the quA-ymn Solar Facility.

Years in the making

Pasco said First Nations chiefs had contemplated an energy project as far back as the 1980s.

A 15-megawatt project agreement was made with BC Hydro in 2011.

Pasco said chiefs wanted to see a solar project, although he noted the economics at the time “were not great for it.” Projects of this nature weren’t well known, and were seen as being cost prohibitive.

He said there were many complexities to pushing forward such a project — including the development of a tax policy.

“For us to be able to put it in play and actually follow through after this many years, pretty exciting,” Pasco said.

NNTC began working with BluEarth in about 2015.

“When the 15-megawatt project was negotiated in 2011, I don't think anybody imagined that this would be a solar project. We'd never seen that before,” said Nick Boyd, BluEarth CFO.

“We probably thought it's going to be a hydro, maybe a wind project. So BC Hydro was willing to sit with us for many, many hours and learn about solar, how that would impact their system. It's not as simple as just taking the energy, integrating that into the system.”

Boyd said since it started operating in July, the project has been running just as expected.

He noted the demand for energy has changed “dramatically” since the project was started.

“BC Hydro had too much energy. The world had too much energy. North America had too much energy. Now we're in the opposite end of the spectrum. In order to meet growing energy demand needs, we need projects like this,” he said.

Pasco said this project is proof Indigenous people are industry leaders.

“There's also this belief out there that Indigenous groups are the ones that are holding back development of projects. … This project should provide evidence to support that that's not necessarily the case,” he said, adding NNTC had to help the province develop a path for this solar project.

"I think the future is bright for those that are willing to change the narrative, change the way they behave, change how they look at the world. And I think that when we all work together, I think we'll see a better reality.”