Volunteer marshals needed for Kamloops Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus needs your help

Photo: KTW file FILE - Santa Claus scans the crowd at a previous Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade.

Volunteers are needed to help make sure next month’s Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade runs smoothly.

The parade will return for its 45th year on Sunday, Nov. 23. This year’s theme is Home for the Holidays.

Parade organizer Alexandra Eaket told Castanet Kamloops she needs about a dozen more people to step forward as route marshals.

“Their main duty is ensuring we have a safe event by helping maintain the flow of the parade, making sure there are no large gaps between floats and making sure spectators remain on the sidewalk during the event,” said Eaket, the marketing and events co-ordinator for Downtown Kamloops.

The commitment would be four or five hours — from 1 p.m. until about 6 p.m. on the day of the parade.

Eaket said the role involves lots of standing, but lunch and snacks will be provided.

“And route marshals arguably have the best view of the parade,” she said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to sign up or to find more information.

