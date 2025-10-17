Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP appeal for information after dump truck, van collide on Highway 5

Police seek information

Photo: Drive BC Traffic eastbound in Kamloops was backed up last Thursday after a dump truck and van collided on Highway 5 at the intersection of Shuswap Road.

Kamloops Mounties are looking to speak with anyone with information or footage after a two-vehicle collision last week sent two people to hospital in serious condition.

Police responded to the crash at 11:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 9, in the intersection of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road, where a dump truck is alleged to have T-boned a van.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Kamloops Fire Rescue extricated two people from the van with the jaws of life.

Paramedic information officer Brian Twaites said the two patients who were transported to hospital were in serious but stable condition.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.