Kamloops News
Kamloops RCMP appeal for information after dump truck, van collide on Highway 5
Police seek information
Photo: Drive BC
Traffic eastbound in Kamloops was backed up last Thursday after a dump truck and van collided on Highway 5 at the intersection of Shuswap Road.
Kamloops Mounties are looking to speak with anyone with information or footage after a two-vehicle collision last week sent two people to hospital in serious condition.
Police responded to the crash at 11:40 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 9, in the intersection of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road, where a dump truck is alleged to have T-boned a van.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Kamloops Fire Rescue extricated two people from the van with the jaws of life.
Paramedic information officer Brian Twaites said the two patients who were transported to hospital were in serious but stable condition.
The police investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Sweat culture on the beachPeachland - 4:44 pm
- Crash slows Gordon DriveKelowna - 4:21 pm
- Mt Baldy public hearingRDKB - 4:16 pm
- Minister condemns vandalsPort Alberni - 4:01 pm
- Critchlow off to OlympicsSports - 3:58 pm
Real Estate
#1203 - 3833 Brown Road, West Kelowna,
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Phoebe Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net