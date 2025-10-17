Kamloops News

KFR warns dry conditions mean fire risk persists into October

Conditions still tinder dry

Photo: Josh Dawson A small fire broke out off the Thompson River and under the Overlanders Bridge on Tuesday.

Don't let the calendar fool you — a lack of precipitation so far this fall has the Kamloops area bone dry and prone to fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue fire and life safety educator Josh Cowen told Castanet conditions are still dry in Kamloops, despite the cooler days and chilly nights.

Those conditions were evident to firefighters on Tuesday afternoon, when they were called to a blaze burning beneath the south end of the Overlanders Bridge. Cowen said crews arrived on scene at 2:41 p.m. to find a small fire burning in weeds near the Thompson River.

“They were able to knock down the fire quickly,” he said, noting train traffic was temporarily halted so firefigthers could stretch a hose across the tracks and access the fire.

Kamloops had a historically warm and dry September. The mean temperature was 19.5 C, compared to a normal 16 C, and only 3.4 mm of precipitation fell — just 14 per cent of the normal 24 mm.

Cowen said Tuesday's fire is considered human caused, but it’s unclear if it was from a campfire.

“We couldn’t determine anything else other than that [it was human-caused],” Cowen said.

He said the RCMP is not investigating the blaze.

Westbound traffic beneath the bridge was stopped briefly while Kamloops Fire Rescue crews tended to the blaze. CPKC stopped rail traffic through the area while firefighters extinguished the fire.