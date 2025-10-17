Kamloops News

Council, community members weigh options with one year to go until 2026 municipal election

One year until election day

Photo: KTW file FILE - Voters walk into a polling station at Heritage House on Lorne Street to cast ballots in the 2018 municipal election.

With exactly one year to go until the next municipal election, some current council members are planning another run for office or still mulling their options, while others in the community consider throwing their hats in the ring.

Voters will elect a new mayor and council, as well as school trustees and regional district directors, on Oct. 17, 2026.

While rumours have swirled about others interested in the mayor’s seat, only two candidates have officially announced an intention to run for office in 2026 — the would-be incumbent Reid Hamer-Jackson and two-term Coun. Mike O’Reilly.

Hamer-Jackson first stated his intention to run again during a July 2024 news conference — billed as an announcement about “resignation consideration” amid deepening council turmoil. Instead, the mayor triumphantly announced he would be seeking a second term.

“Yeah — you betcha,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops a few days ago, when asked whether he still plans to run again.

So far Hamer-Jackson has one challenger, with O’Reilly officially announcing his run for mayor at a news conference on the steps of city hall earlier this month.

Castanet Kamloops reached out to all council members, some previous election candidates and some others in the community to gauge their interest in appearing on the 2026 ballot.

Dieter Dudy, a former city councillor who ran for mayor in 2022 and finished runner-up to Hamer-Jackson, said he hasn’t yet made a definite decision on running for a council or mayoral seat — and he’s waiting until the spring before making any official announcement one way or the other.

Arjun Singh, another former city councillor who also launched an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2022, told Castanet it’s “very unlikely” he’ll seek a spot around the horseshoe in 2026.

“There's always a small door open, I guess. But right now it's leaning towards no," Singh said.

Careful consideration

When asked whether she was thinking about another term on council or a possible run for mayor, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she is considering her next steps.

Neustaeter noted there was still a year to go before the election — “a quarter of our term,” she said.

“At this moment, I continue to watch the slates and watch the ballot, and have important conversations with my community and with my family,” she said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple said she is planning to run again, but she wants to first see council’s work through to the end of the term.

“I want to make sure that the current council, that we accomplish goals we’ve set out,” she said. “The next year is not about elections, the next year is about making sure that we get work done that we set out to do.”

Similarly, Coun. Dale Bass said she’s “just doing the job right now.”

“You can check back with me in August next year,” Bass said.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she is leaning toward seeking another term, but remains undecided. She said a year out is too early to make a decision.

New faces on the ballot?

A few community members say they are also considering a run for council.

When asked about a rumour that he was thinking about throwing his hat in the ring, Arthur Loring, business owner and North Shore Business Improvement Association president, said he’d “let that rumour persist.”

Loring said he was considering running for a seat — but has yet to make a firm decision.

Jennifer Adams, who has run for a seat on Kamloops council in the past, said she was also considering another election bid. She said serving in public office is more difficult when considering the societal trend toward divisive politics, noting while her kids are older, it can still be hard on families.

Darpan Sharma, who ran for council in 2022, said he wants to run again but he has many things to consider first, including his two busy children and an ongoing construction project in India.

“I would love to, but I don’t know yet,” Sharma said.

Nevin Webster, the man behind Kamloops meme account YKA Loopszer, has hinted online at an interest in running for council.

“Some of it was just youthful arrogance, just playing the memes, but there is an actual desire to run for city council,” Webster told Castanet.

“Just deciding if it lines up with where I am in life for this election is where I'm at. If it’s not this election, it’s the next election or the election after that.”