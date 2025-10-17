Kamloops News

High rate of study permit issuances by federal government "artificially inflated" international enrolment: TRU

IRCC 'broke the system'

Photo: TRU TRU Vice-President of Administration and Finance Matt Milovick said IRCC’s study permit acceptance algorithm “artificially inflated” TRU’s international enrolment prior to 2024.

Thompson Rivers University officials say it was an "erratically high" rate of study permits being issued by the federal government following the COVID-19 pandemic that caused its international enrolment to grow dramatically several years ago.

International students that are accepted by a university are required to apply for a study permit through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to attend a post-secondary institution in Canada.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, TRU Vice-President of Administration and Finance Matt Milovick said IRCC’s study permit acceptance algorithm “artificially inflated” TRU’s international enrolment prior to federal policy changes announced in January 2024.

TRU VP International Baihua Chadwick explained that the university could typically predict the ratio of study permits that would be issued by IRCC to the students it had recruited, meaning the university could plan ahead based on rough estimates of what new international enrolment would look like each semester.

But Chadwick said that ratio became unpredictable starting in 2021.

“Post-COVID, for some unknown reason, IRCC’s issuance ratio went really erratic,” she said.

“Went through the roof, like high, very high, which threw our algorithm out the window.”

Too many to handle

Chadwick said that resulted in TRU taking on more international students than it was predicting when it “went out really hard trying to recruit a larger number” of students, which followed a dip in international enrolment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chadwick said both the high issuance rate combined with TRU’s recruitment efforts caused enrolment to surge.

During that time, Milovick said TRU began to accept fewer students to try and rein in the increasing number of international students arriving on its campus each semester.

“The problem is when you get a few years of it, then you fill your seats, and then you have a backlog of deferred acceptances, so the deferred acceptances still continue to push,” he said.

Chadwick said the university was deferring some international students until the following semester or up to a year later because the intake was too large. At the height of the growth, she said about 100 students were deferred in a single semester.

She said TRU even offered to connect some of those deferred students with other universities.

IRCC’s issuance rate continued to climb until about 2023, according to Chadwick.

“We knew that wouldn't continue because it was kind of unexplained, we still don't know why but that only lasted a couple of years,” Chadwick said.

“Then they had to do something drastic.”

Issuance rate dropped drastically

The same semester TRU’s international headcount peaked at just under 4,700 — well above its 4,000 strategic enrolment target at the time — IRCC announced a two-year cap on the number of student visas issued across Canada in January 2024, marking a 35 per cent decrease.

More policy changes followed, including changes to allowable work hours, restrictions to post-graduate work permits and further cuts to the number of study permit issued.

“Now it's incredibly low, that ratio again, so we're playing catch up with IRCC,” Chadwick said.

International enrolment has dropped to about 3,150 this semester on TRU’s campus, and the decline has caused millions to be cut from TRU’s budget and millions more will be needed to balance its budget.

When asked about the higher study permit issuance rate, IRCC said in a statement to Castanet Kamloops it is obliged to process all study permit applications accompanied by an acceptance letter from an institution and other required documents.

“Approval and refusal rates fluctuate frequently and can be affected by a variety of factors,” the statement said.

Study permit applicants are assessed on a case-by-case basis against requirements and the onus is on the applicant to satisfy an officer that they meet the requirements through the documentation in their application, according to IRCC.

“Designated learning institutions [DLIs] are expected to only accept the number of students that they can reasonably support, including assistance regarding housing options for them,” IRCC said.

“However, with unsustainable growth in the number of international students and no signs that DLIs were moderating the number of international students they were accepting, IRCC announced the cap on study permit application intake.”

It said Canada values the social, cultural and economic benefits brought by international students and it would continue to work closely with provinces and territories, schools and national education stakeholders to “develop a sustainable path forward for international students."

IRCC said provinces and territories are responsible for distributing their allocations to learning institutions in a way that meets their respective economic and regional needs.

'They actually broke the system'

Milovick told the university’s board of governors on Oct. 3 that the drop in international enrolment is being felt across the country, but was clear that he doesn’t expect any help in weathering the storm to come from the federal government until 2029.

The board heard that's when Ottawa expects the changes will reduce the share of temporary residents to five per cent of the population.

“This is not a problem of our making, but it is one for us to solve, and that is to say everybody that's a budget holder at this institution has a role to play,” he said.

Chadwick took issue with then Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s word when he said the cap was intended to ease pressures on housing and affordability. She said TRU increased student housing during the growth by adding a new residence building, adding temporary modular units and housing some students in hotels.

“Even at that height, we provided support to every student,” she said. “We provide housing for every student, we provide the enhanced student services, we provide immigration services for them.”

She additionally took issue with Miller saying at the time the measures were also intended to clamp down on unscrupulous schools springing up to take advantage of high tuition fees paid by foreign students without offering a solid education.

Chadwick said she believes there are some bad actors, particularly in Ontario, but thought the then minister’s words painted the entire Canadian post-secondary sector with the same brush — leaving prospective students weary of attending a Canadian university and contributing to declining enrolment.

“They actually broke the system, and then they blame the universities and colleges," she said.

“I would say IRCC, it's not just disingenuous, I think they're more — they are incompetent also and they just missed the mark."