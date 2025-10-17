Kamloops News

Kamloops cancer centre construction officially underway as health officials stress reasons PET-CT won’t be included

Work starts on cancer centre

Photo: Michael Potestio Machinery, workers and trailers are now on site, and earth is being moved where a cancer centre will soon rise at RIH.

Earthworks are now underway at the site of the future BC Cancer Centre at Royal Inland Hospital.

As of this week, crews can be seen moving dirt at the site — currently home to a gravel parking lot. The $386-million project will add radiation treatment to the hospital's list of services, but it will not be home to a PET-CT scanner — a fact that has drawn the ire of many local officials.

The Kamloops facility is one of four BC Cancer facilities under construction, with others being built in Nanaimo, Surrey and Burnaby, each of them with a PET-CT scanner.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District has continued its advocacy for a scanner, even suggesting some parking be sacrificed in the new building to make room for the machine.

But at a TRHD meeting earlier this month, BC Cancer executive medical director for the Interior, Dr. Ross Halperin, and RIH executive director for clinical operations Gerry Desilets laid out a list of reasons why a PET-CT scanner isn’t coming to Kamloops.

Lack of demand, feasibility

Desilets told the board the current demand from Thompson area residents requiring the use of a PET-CT scanner amounts to less than one day of operation per week. The equipment also requires more than just a few parking stalls worth of space, needing 515 square metres of the building — comparable to four radiation treatment bays.

The board was told it’s also not operationally or financially feasible given recruitment and retention challenges in Kamloops, and the need to hire specially trained staff to operate the equipment.

While demand for PET-CT scans is expected to grow in the Kamloops region, the forecast is only up to four days per week, coming in about a decade.

In the interim, IH’s strategy is to increase the use of the PET-CT scanner at Kelowna General Hospital to improve access to Kamloops area patients.

PET/CT is an imaging modality that identifies where cancer cells are in the body. It delivers precise images of abnormal or cancerous cells and allows doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancer in patients, according to the BC Cancer Centre Foundation.

The machine requires a cyclotron particle accelerator to make radiopharmaceuticals — drugs that contain radioactive forms of chemical elements.

Waitlist not just patients

Multiple TRHD directors noted the weeks-long waitlist for use of Kelowna’s PET-CT scanner, which Halperin acknowledged is too lengthy, but not connected to demand, rather the availability of the radioactive tracer used in the procedure.

Halperin said tracer is made in a cyclotron in the Lower Mainland and that cyclotron is down periodically for maintenance. He said as that cyclotron capacity increases, Kelowna will be able to run its PET-CT scanner more often, which should help reduce the waitlist, noting this is an issue across the province and not unique to Kelowna.

Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass asked what is being done to increase the production of tracer to offer PET-CT scanning faster and more often and cut down on wait times.

BC Cancer executive director Cherie Taylor told the board two new cyclotrons are being built in the Lower Mainland in order to make more tracer available more often.

“We only currently have one cyclotron feeding all of our PET-CTs right now,” Taylor said.

Of the six current BC Cancer Centres in the province, only facilities in Kelowna, Victoria and Vancouver have PET-CT scanners.

Taylor said the added capacity of PET-CT scanners across the province should also help reduce wait times, though Halperin cautioned he foresees adequate staffing as the next challenge surround PET-CT scans.

'There will be a day'

Area J director Mike Grenier asked if it would make sense to add an unfinished floor to the design of the pending building in order to accommodate a future PET-CT scanner at RIH.

Halperin said he couldn’t speak to whether it made strategic sense to build something now and not use it, but noted there is increasing need for PET-CT in the region.

“We expect there will be a day … that bringing a PET-CT here will make sense,” Halperin said.

Grenier asked what it may cost to build that extra floor in order to prepare for the future, given that the centre hasn’t yet been built.

Desilets poured cold water on the idea given the budget has already been allocated and the project is expected to begin cement pouring by December.

Minister of Health Josie Osborne told Castanet Kamloops one reason there won't be a PET/CT scanner included in the Kamloops cancer centre because it wasn't able to be accommodated in the floor plan of the current building design.

Minister of Infrastructure Bowinn Ma told Castanet Kamloops in July that the province didn’t opt to add a floor to the design due to the added costs, and because the higher a building is built the wider the structure has to be, and the current design has already maxed out the space on the property.

The Kamloops cancer centre project will consist of a radiation services and department and parkade set for completion in late 2028 and renovations to the existing oncology department in RIH to be completed by 2029.