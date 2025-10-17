Kamloops News

All lanes open as months-long Overlanders Bridge project comes to a close

Photo: KTW file photo The four-lane Overlanders Bridge crosses the Thompson River in Kamloops.

A months-long maintenance project on the Overlanders Bridge has come to a close.

“All lanes on the Overlanders Bridge are now open, and traffic movements are fully restored,” the City of Kamloops said in a social media post on Thursday.

The city noted line painting will be completed soon.

"Please continue to drive with care," the post reads.

The $2.2 million project started in mid-July, with drivers experiencing lane closures consistently since the summer.

Work on the major route resulted in traffic backups and frustrated commuters throughout the project.

However, the City of Kamloops said earlier this month the project planning and phasing went well, with work from contractor River Valley Construction Services running ahead of schedule and within budget.

The project involved removing and replacing concrete and asphalt at joint locations and applying a new coating to the bridge’s multi-use path.

The purpose of the project was to preserve the lifespan of the bridge, replacing the expansion joints and eliminating a few of them to avoid damage from weight and weather.

This preventative maintenance, planned in a 10-year cycle, is intended to help the municipality avoid more significant projects down the road.