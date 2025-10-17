Kamloops News

B.C. health minister says bulked up workforce will help fix Kamloops maternity crisis

Hospital staffing on agenda

Photo: The Canadian Press Josie Osborne speaks in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Maternity staffing will be on the agenda for B.C.’s minister of health this week in Calgary, where she is meeting with her provincial, territorial and federal counterparts.

The meetings come days after Royal Inland Hospital’s seven obstetrician gynaecologists said they are resigning due to what they called an untenable situation at the facility. In a letter, they said they had been pushed to the breaking point and see “no way forward.”

Castanet Kamloops asked B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne whether she planned to raise the Kamloops maternity crisis during this week’s meetings.

"We all know there’s an urgent need to grow and sustain Canada’s health workforce, and I’m looking forward to discussing solutions such as engaging with respective immigration counterparts to improve pathways for internationally educated health professionals, accelerating foreign credential recognition, and working with Canadian regulators to adopt mutual licence-recognition models to enhance labour mobility for physicians and nurses across Canada,” she said in reply.

“Our government continues to explore all ways to build the healthcare workforce in B.C., which will in turn help stabilize and strengthen maternity care services across the province.”

Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said she hopes to discuss strategies to address health-care worker shortages, among other issues.

Interior Health said the resigning OBGYNs are staying on until a transition plan has been figured out — a process expected to take several months.

IH has said it is working to hire OBGYNs, and will bring in locums to provide coverage in the meantime at a cost of more than $7,000 per day.