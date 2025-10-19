Kamloops News

Appeal court dismisses case of Kamloops serial rapist over 'fatal flaw' in defence

A serial rapist who was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting three Kamloops women as they slept has had his appeal thrown out by B.C.’s highest court.

Troy Schank, 39, began serving his sentence almost two years ago. Each of his three victims said they were drunk, and each said they woke up to find Schank raping them.

Two of the women said they met Schank at a local bar, while one met him at a house party. He was acquitted on charges stemming from the allegations of a fourth complainant — another young woman who said she was raped following a night out.

Schank appealed his conviction for the house party rape, claiming the trial judge misunderstood the evidence and failed to consider his defence of mistaken belief in consent, among other grounds.

Schank testified in his own defence at trial and denied any non-consensual sex. His testimony was dismissed by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Baljinder Kaur Girn as “self-serving” and nonsensical.

In his appeal, Schank argued that Girn failed to “assume the truth” in his testimony. B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Paul Riley, writing on behalf of the three-judge panel that heard the case, said that didn’t matter.

“To explain, even if one were to assume for the purposes of the air of reality analysis that Mr. Schank’s testimony about the complainant’s actions was true, and that he honestly believed the complainant had communicated her consent through those actions, the defence was fatally flawed because Mr. Schank’s testimony did not reveal any reasonable steps taken to ascertain the complainant’s consent,” he wrote.

Had Schank been successful in his appeal, 2.5 years could have been knocked off his sentence, which will conclude late in 2028.