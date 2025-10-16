Kamloops News

Driver who sped away from Kamloops RCMP through residential neighbourhood sentenced to jail

Jailed for high-speed chase

Photo: RCMP Spencer Adams

A Kamloops man who led Mounties on a dangerous high-speed chase through a residential neighbourhood has been ordered to spend more than six months in prison.

Spencer Adams, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to flight from police and two counts of driving while disqualified.

Court heard Adams was driving a Dodge Caravan when police began tailing him on Eighth Street in North Kamloops at about 12:30 a.m. on July 6. Court heard the initial infraction was a burned out bulb, but the van soon began driving erratically.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said Adams headed eastbound over the Halston Bridge, then sped away into a residential neighbourhood on the Tk’emlups reserve, where speed limits are 50 km/h.

“The officer was going at speeds above 140 km/h and was unable to catch up to the vehicle,” Goulet said.

Police identified Adams using video surveillance from a gas station the van was seen leaving on Eighth Street.

Adams was also caught driving on Aug. 20, when Mounties busted him operating a motorcycle in Brocklehurst.

Goulet said Adams was bound by seven driving prohibitions on July 6 and five on Aug. 20. He has 46 prior convictions on his criminal record, including 14 for failure to comply and eight for driving while disqualified.

He was sentenced last year to 42 days time served for his only other conviction for flight from police. In that case, Adams sped away from Mounties while driving an uninsured Jaguar on the Tk’emlups reserve.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission for a 190-day jail sentence and a two-year driving prohibition. Once given credit for time served, Adams had 88 new days remaining on his jail sentence.

“Mr. Adams, I think you got a break today. If you drive again, you are going to have an extremely difficult time getting bail, and your sentences are going to start numbering in months and years instead of days,” Balison said.

“I hope we don’t see you back here. But if we do, I suspect it will be in a red jumpsuit like you are today."