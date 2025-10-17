Kamloops News
Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio holding open house on Friday
Clinic showing off new tech
Photo: Contributed
Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio is excited to show off two new treatments — mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy and BrainCore NeuroFeedback.
A Kamloops chiropractic clinic is holding launch party on Friday to celebrate a couple of new pieces of cutting-edge technology.
According to Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio office manager Katie Moray, the clinic is excited to show off two new treatments — mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy and BrainCore NeuroFeedback.
Moray said attendees can receive a complimentary consult for mHBOT and a $100 coupon for a BrainCore assessment.
Snacks will be on offer at the event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Inspire’s clinic, 2121 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Valleyview.
For more information or to register, click here.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Driver hits overpass, leavesRichmond - 5:34 pm
- Quake rattles Haida GwaiiHaida Gwaii - 5:31 pm
- Condo sales hit 1991 levelsToronto - 5:11 pm
- Landlords sue Toys 'R' Us Business - 5:08 pm
- Eagles and swans aplentyVernon - 5:00 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Finn Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net