Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio holding open house on Friday

Clinic showing off new tech

Photo: Contributed Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio is excited to show off two new treatments — mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy and BrainCore NeuroFeedback.

A Kamloops chiropractic clinic is holding launch party on Friday to celebrate a couple of new pieces of cutting-edge technology.

According to Inspire Chiropractic and Wellness Studio office manager Katie Moray, the clinic is excited to show off two new treatments — mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy and BrainCore NeuroFeedback.

Moray said attendees can receive a complimentary consult for mHBOT and a $100 coupon for a BrainCore assessment.

Snacks will be on offer at the event, which runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at Inspire’s clinic, 2121 Trans-Canada Hwy. in Valleyview.

