SD73 ended last year with $5.1M surplus, but further cuts expected

Despite running a much higher than expected surplus last year, the Kamloops-Thompson school district says cuts were still necessary to balance its budget — and more may be needed down the road.

According to SD73’s 2024-25 year end financial results, the district ran an operating surplus of $5.1 million after initially budgeting for a $390,925 surplus.

Revenues were about $1 million higher than budgeted, thanks to an increase in online learning, higher than expected Inclusive Education designated students and an $800,000 dividend from the district’s business company.

Expenses were also about $3.7 million lower than budgeted, with salaries down by $1.6 million, in part due to some unfilled vacancies, and a $2.8-million drop in supplies and services, which were brought down to 2022-23 levels.

SD73 ended last year with an unrestricted reserve of $2.28 million, which is about one per cent of the district’s operating budget. Board policy is to maintain that reserve up to three per cent of the budget, which SD73 is trying to build to.

Secretary-treasurer Harold Cull told Castanet Kamloops the surplus was needed in order for the district to dig itself out of a $1.64 operating deficit it began with at the beginning of the fiscal year due to an accounting error.

"Anywhere between two and three per cent is probably good, strong financial management, given where we started being in a deficit," Cull said.

“That’s why all those budget decisions that were made last year about reducing staff, trying to find some savings in services and supplies — that was all planned to get us out of that financial deficit."

Cull said the 2024-25 budget reduction plan was “definitely necessary” despite the final surplus, in order to build up the unrestricted reserve in case any unexpected costs arise.

“We’re on good financial ground now at one per cent, I’d like to see it continue to grow but we also need to meet the needs of our students today, so that’s the balance that we’re trying to find,” he said.

“Had we not had that surplus this year again, we'd be in a deficit position and government would come knocking, and it'd be a very difficult conversation to have with them.”

More cuts in future

Cull said he expects further reductions will be needed in future years.

He said with enrolment flattening in the district and inflation driving up costs, he expects the district will need to look for new revenue sources and continuing to tighten its belt.

“I think that’s going to be the reality for the next couple years until, or if, enrolment numbers bounce back, because that’s been a saving grace for us,” Cull said.

“So my gut feeling is, yeah, there’s going to be some additional financial decisions that need to be made, but not to the same magnitude as we saw last year.”

To offset an estimated $5.8 million budget shortfall due to rising financial pressures, the board of education approved a number of cuts in the 2025-26 budget, including dozens of jobs, as well as teaching and custodial time.

At the Sept. 8 board of education meeting when the 2024-25 financial results were presented, vice-chair Rhonda Kershaw said the $2.2 million unrestricted contingency reserve still seemed “lean.”

“I would have to guess that it probably would not even cover, say, a round of payroll for the district,” she said.

Spend it if you got it?

SD73 District Parent Advisory Council chair Bonnie McBride said parents would rather see the district spend the money left over from last year than build up reserves.

“There is never a surplus in public education, there are only children that were left behind,” McBride said.

“So when a district leaves that kind of money on the table, there’s always ways it should have been spent.”

Asked where she believes surplus restricted and unrestricted reserves should have been spent, McBride said “pick a line item.”

“There are so many glaring needs in our district at this point,” she said, adding that library access has been cut down, parents are purchasing classroom supplies and the cost of field trips have gone up.

She also criticized the board's policy to maintain up to three per cent of its operating budget in unrestricted reserves, saying it isn't mandated outside of the board's own policy.

McBride said with numeracy and literacy rates decreasing in elementary aged students over the last five years and persistent disparities between vulnerable and non-vulnerable, as well as Indigenous and non-Indigenous, students, she said students are being underserved.

“Our concern is that this board continues to display a disregard for their duty to meet the needs of each student in our district over their responsibility as an employer and as a public entity under the ministry,” she said.