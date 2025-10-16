Kamloops News

Interior Health willing to pay more than $7K per day to fill maternity shifts at Kamloops hospital

Doctor fix expensive at RIH

Photo: KTW file photo Royal Inland Hospital.

UPDATE: 9:02 a.m.

Interior Health is offering more than $7,000 per day to doctors in an attempt to fill maternity shifts at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

RIH’s seven obstetrician gynecologists said they are resigning due to the untenable situation at the hospital, but they are staying on while IH transitions to new coverage. In a letter, they said they had been pushed to the breaking point and see “no way forward."

Sylvia Weir, IH’s new CEO, told Castanet the health authority is kicking “into high gear” to bring additional obstetricians to RIH. Many of them are expected to be locums — doctors hired temporarily on a fill-in basis.

A job posting on IH’s website shows a locum OBGYN at RIH would be paid $7,117 per day — plus after-hours premiums. Travel and accommodations are also covered.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Josie Osborne told reporters the departing doctors will leave RIH gradually over the coming months.

“Over the past several months, Interior Health has identified more than a dozen qualified candidates, and that will really help strengthen their obstetrics and gynecology physician capacity,” she said.

“We’re also in the process of finalizing a new contract offer that will significantly increase compensation to better support workloads, improve recruitment and retention.”

Mark Masterson, IH’s vice-president of medicine, told the Vancouver Sun the transition will take much longer than the 90 days doctors are required to provide before stopping work at a hospital.

“There’ll be time after that where we’re staggering resignations, and that’s where we’re hopeful that, with the changes that we made in the practice environment, with the contract offer, with knowing that there’s some people who are interested in developing a pipeline of candidates, that we’ll be able to recruit people in who can fill the gap left by obstetricians who do, in the end, depart,” he said.

Expectant mothers in the Kamloops area are still being told to attend RIH for care.

Weir said recruitment issues have been plaguing obstetrics nationwide due to a number of factors, noting shortages in family practice have also put pressure on obstetricians.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Local leaders, including Kamloops councillors, say they are deeply concerned about the erosion of healthcare availability after the entire team of obstetrician gynaecologists at Royal Inland Hospital tendered their resignations.

In a joint letter addressed to community health care providers, all seven physicians said they have been pushed to a breaking point and have resigned from in-hospital services at RIH.

Interior Health’s new CEO, Sylvia Weir, says nothing is changing for patients in the short term, and work is underway on a gradual transition plan as recruitment efforts are kicked into high gear.

Coun. Nancy Bepple, this month’s deputy mayor, noted the latest development is part of a larger issue around access to healthcare in Kamloops, including a dearth of family physicians. She said any change in service doesn't just impact local residents, but those in smaller, neighbouring communities.

"We have to make sure Interior Health knows this is something that is of deep concern for council," Bepple said.

She said she expects the Thompson Region Hospital Board — which involves several city councillors, including board chair Coun. Mike O’Reilly — will be raising the issue with Interior Health.

“People need to realize that when they pay their property taxes, they're also paying a hospital tax. And it seems reasonable that we should have services in our community to meet the needs of the people that are living here,” Bepple said.

The councillor noted there are more than 800 Kamloops births per year, as well as other medical conditions and emergencies that require specialized care.

“To have all the OB-GYN physicians resign, that’s very troubling,” Bepple said. “For those 800 individuals — I can’t imagine.”

Coun. Dale Bass said the physician resignation didn’t come as much of a surprise to her, citing concerns raised in the past from all sides, including doctors and RIH.

“It's indicative of a problem with the healthcare system itself,” Bass said.

In their letter, the physicians cited issues with recruitment and “safety issues due to changing workload” as the reasons why they were pushed to resign. They said systemic underfunding of women’s healthcare has resulted in challenges for smaller communities, and RIH is the first — and possibly not the last — centre to fold.

Earlier this year, Kelowna OB-GYNs issued a joint statement saying their hospital could be facing its own collapse of maternity care coverage. They said doctors are being asked to take on additional roles — including that of a primary care provider for low-risk patients who don’t already have one — on top of high-risk consultative and surgical responsibilities.

Bass said she understood doctors' concerns, while noting there must be an "awful lot of pregnant woman" who are worried and unsure about what happens next.

“Not knowing exactly what's going on has got to be stressful for any of the expectant parents out there right now,” she said.

Economic impacts

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce are warning that ongoing healthcare gaps are putting pressure on the business community and the economy as well as residents and families.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the chamber urged the government and healthcare leaders to “act swiftly” to address healthcare gaps.

“The recent news of the entire team of obstetrician gynaecologists resigning from Royal Inland Hospital marks a further erosion of healthcare accessibility and availability in Kamloops and the region,” the statement said.

Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber executive director, said when employees have to travel outside the region for medical care, businesses lose productivity and face staffing challenges.

“At the same time, recruitment and retention of skilled workers becomes more difficult when prospective employees view the Kamloops region as lacking the same healthcare services available in other parts of the province,” Pangilinan said.

The chamber said Kamloops is a regional hub for the Interior, and bolstering the strength of its healthcare infrastructure — including a full-service cancer centre, a cardiac catheterization lab and strengthened maternity care — will in turn strengthen the community’s long-term economic vitality.

“The health of our region’s residents and the health of our economy are directly linked,” Pangilinan said.

“Equitable healthcare access is essential to building a region where people want to live, work and invest. Addressing these gaps is vital not only for patients and families, but also for the sustainability and competitiveness of Kamloops as a regional centre.”

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops on Tuesday, Weir said Interior Health was kicking “into high gear” to hire obstetricians and locums for RIH, noting ongoing, nation-wide challenges for recruiting OB-GYNs.