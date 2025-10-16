Kamloops News

City of Kamloops planning to release map for weed control as councillor calls for review of service

Better weed control needed?

Photo: Michael Potestio Weeds sticking out from between the cracks of the sidewalk along Mackenzie Avenue in North Kamloops.

A Kamloops city councillor wants to get to the root of the problem when it comes to weeds around town, as city staff work on plans for a map showing who is responsible for what.

At city council's most recent regular meeting last week, Coun. Margot Middleton introduced a notice of motion to have staff look into the possibility of enhancing the amount of weed management conducted by the municipality.

Her motion also suggested exploring the idea of an education campaign clarifying who’s responsible for which weeds and cracking down on non-compliant properties.

“I would say we have a weed problem,” Middleton said at the meeting. “I think any of us travel around most corridors in our city will notice we are substantially covered in vegetation.”

She told Castanet Kamloops she feels the city needs to take a look at its weed management program and see what more its needs to do, noting businesses and residents also bear a responsibility for weeding.

Middleton said she doesn’t feel the city is proactively enforcing its weed management bylaws, adding that weeds this year have been particularly noticeable along roads, right-of-ways and within boulevards and she has been receiving many emails about the issue.

“They are messy looking, they are a safety hazard [and] there's areas now in the city when you're pulling out of intersections that the weeds are getting so tall and so high they're actually impeding vision and they're impeding crosswalks, so we need to get handle on it,” Middleton told Castanet.

Council is expected to vote on the notice of motion at its next meeting on Oct. 21.

Middleton said it’s already too late in the year to address the weed issue now, but hopes something fresh can be in place by next spring if her motion passes.

Middleton said she’d like to see from a staff report exactly what the current levels of weed management are, what could the city improve on and what that may cost.

She said she’d like to see weed management treated similarly to the city’s snow clearing budget, by spending that money when weeds reach a certain height, or when there's a certain amount of them.

“It needs to be managed differently,” Middleton said, noting the weeds along Fortune Drive were especially tall this year and posed a safety risk.

“I don't think that we can ask our residents and our businesses to do better than what we're doing, so if we want buy in from business and residents, to keep our city as weed free as possible, we need to be doing our end of it.”

City planning map to show management

The city’s civic operations department handles weed management twice a year in certain areas of the city — cutting anything beyond hard surfaces along the road edge in areas along arterial routes and public properties, and spraying weeds that pop out from cracks along those hard surfaces.

“We try to be proactive in weed control,” Joe Luison, City of Kamloops assistant civic operations director told Castanet Kamloops.

He said outside specific areas and management twice a year, weed control is complaint driven.

Weeds that back on to residential homes are the responsibility of residents and not in the city’s program, he said.

Luison said his department has fielded many questions about weed management, and, as a result are working on a map for the public that shows city responsibility, and what type of cutting the public should expect to see in those areas.

He said the city is hoping to issue that map in the first quarter of 2026, showing where residents can expect cutting and spraying operations to be twice per year and who’s responsible for particular areas of town.

“We do get a lot of calls right now [from people] saying ‘Well, why aren't you here more often?,’” Luison said, adding that sometimes the complaint in question is private property or it's not part of our current city service level.

He said the amount of money the city spends on weed management each year does get spent, and any change to the service will require an increase in funding.

“If it's an increase in service level, we would be asking for additional funds to increase that service level,” he said.

“We know the route, we know we go two times a year and we know the time it takes, so say we wanted to go three times a year, we would calculate that in for what it would cost a crew to do this a third time.”