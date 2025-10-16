Kamloops News

Man who attacked multiple residents while terrorizing Kamloops neighbourhood re-released on parole

A man who terrorized a Kamloops neighbourhood in 2017, breaking into homes and violently attacking residents, is back out on day parole.

John Stark, 39, was sentenced in 2018 to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a string of charges stemming from a bloody crime spree in Campbell Creek the previous year.

Stark broke into two homes on Nov. 20, 2017. In the first house, he pistol-whipped a homeowner and slashed his face with a sharp tool. In the second house, he stabbed a homeowner twice in the chest while his children looked on.

He was then apprehended by an off-duty Mountie, who held him until police arrived at the scene.

Stark was granted full parole in the summer of 2023, but he only lasted a couple of months. He was arrested on Oct. 2, 2023, after police in Victoria found him high on meth and “covered in fentanyl,” allegedly brandishing a knife as part of a road rage altercation.

He was re-released on day parole in April and sent to a residential treatment facility, where he stayed until June. He’s been in a halfway house since then in an unnamed community.

Despite some slip ups along the way, Stark was described in a recent Parole Board of Canada decision as having taken responsibility and “expressed appropriate empathy” about his offending. He has been deemed a low to moderate risk for future violent offending.

“You have expressed your desire to change your lifestyle and become a contributing member of society,” the document reads.

According to the document, both of Stark's victims have recently told corrections officials that they are still dealing with the effects of the offences. The victim of the stabbing wondered how many chances Stark would get before changing his ways, and the victim of the other break-in said he continues to suffer from PTSD and physical disabilities resulting from the incident.

The board extended Stark’s day parole by another six months, with conditions in place requiring he abstain from drugs and alcohol and attend counselling. He is also barred from contacting his victims and from entering Kamloops city limits.

His sentence will expire in the spring of next year.