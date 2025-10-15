Merritt hospital emergency department to close over Wednesday night, IH says
Merritt ER closed overnight
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed over Wednesday night.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16.
“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said.
“All other inpatient services will continue at Nicola Valley Hospital.”
IH said anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.
IH has stopped providing information about the reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they are typically due to staffing shortages.
More Kamloops News
- Uproar over hospital crisisAlberta - 3:06 pm
- Band urges dignity, respectKamloops - 2:59 pm
- Netflix's solid 4th quarterBusiness - 2:56 pm
- Child returned after 2 yearsCalgary - 2:56 pm
- Council pay raise on holdPenticton - 2:16 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Gouda Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate