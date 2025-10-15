Kamloops News
Kamloops RCMP arrest pair found with stolen vehicle in Rayleigh
Two arrested in Rayleigh
Photo: Castanet
FILE - Lights on top of an RCMP vehicle
Kamloops Mounties arrested a man and woman in the Rayleigh area on Wednesday morning after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said officers responded to a stolen vehicle near the 4000-block the Frontage Road in Rayleigh, where a man and a woman were arrested with the help of a police dog unit.
People are being asked to avoid the area as long as police are on scene.
"More will be released as it becomes available," Napier said.
