Kamloops RCMP arrest pair found with stolen vehicle in Rayleigh

Oct 15, 2025

Kamloops Mounties arrested a man and woman in the Rayleigh area on Wednesday morning after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said officers responded to a stolen vehicle near the 4000-block the Frontage Road in Rayleigh, where a man and a woman were arrested with the help of a police dog unit.

People are being asked to avoid the area as long as police are on scene.

"More will be released as it becomes available," Napier said.

