Kamloops News

City of Kamloops will tweak turning, traffic light timing along busy stretch of Columbia Street

Columbia Street changes

Photo: Josh Dawson Vehicles queue at the Columbia Street and Third Avenue intersection in downtown Kamloops.

The dual left-turn lane at Columbia Street and Third Avenue in downtown Kamloops will soon be no more — one of a number of changes coming soon to one of the city's busiest thoroughfares.

The City of Kamloops said changes at the intersection will take place alongside optimized traffic signal timing on Columbia Street. The work is set to begin on Saturday.

“Drivers along the Columbia Street corridor can expect smoother travel with better traffic signal timing and fewer stops along the way,” the city said in a news release.

The dual left-turn lane at Columbia and Third will be converted to a single left-turn lane. This will allow left turns in both directions to happen at the same time, and provide more time for the free flow of straight-through traffic, the city statement said.

“Traffic analysis shows that the revised layout will significantly improve east-west travel and overall intersection performance while maintaining similar queuing times for left-turning vehicles,” it reads.

The city said the updates are intended to serve existing traffic volumes and offer flexibility to adapt as the downtown Kamloops area grows.

Signal timing will be optimized at intersections along the Columbia Street corridor between First Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

Vehicle and pedestrian count data were used to guide the Columbia Street corridor changes, and the City of Kamloops said traffic flows will be monitored to make sure the adjustments are working as intended.

The city noted the project work was scheduled to begin after the completion of the Overlanders Bridge maintenance project in order to minimize construction impacts on traffic.

The Overlanders Bridge project is set to wrap up on Wednesday.