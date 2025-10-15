Kamloops News

'No viable way forward'; RIH's seven obstetricians plan mass resignation

All maternity doctors resign

Photo: KTW file photo Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The entire team of obstetrician gynecologists at Royal Inland Hospital has resigned, with the physicians saying in a letter they have been pushed to a breaking point and see “no way forward” for in-hospital obstetric care in Kamloops.

Sylvia Weir, the new CEO of Interior Health, says nothing is changing for patients in the short term, with work underway on a gradual transition plan as the health authority accelerates recruitment efforts to address the issue.

In a letter addressed to community health care providers, the seven physicians said IH has accepted their resignations for full-scope obstetrics and gynaecology practice.

“It is fairly unprecedented for an entire group of physicians to depart, but with the state of obstetrics in our community and with the upcoming loss of the TRFO [Thompson Region Family Obstetrics] group, we see no viable way forward,” reads the letter, dated Saturday.

“Hopefully, the near-total loss of low and high risk obstetrics in Kamloops will galvanize IHA and the province to support the health of women in our community the way they deserve.”

The letter cites ongoing “safety issues due to changing workload and inability to recruit” as the reason why the physicians were pushed to resign.

“We are saddened by the lack of support for women’s health provincially, and devastated that we have come to this point in Kamloops,” the letter reads.

The physicians — Dr. Hilary Baikie, Dr. Jennifer Kozic, Dr. Paula Lott, Dr. Erin Adams, Dr. Michael Hsiao, Dr. Rita Chuang and Dr. Christine Sutton — said they will work on a careful exit plan, adding they are committed to patient safety “as our number one priority.”

The letter noted some of the doctors plan to continue in-office, outpatient gynaecology work locally, but it remains to be seen what it will look like.

Hiring kicked 'into high gear'

Weir said the physicians notified her last week about their resignation, and they met over the weekend to discuss challenges the doctors are facing — including issues related to recruitment and concerns around the strain of providing on-call coverage in an understaffed field.

She said IH is kicking “into high gear” to hire obstetricians and locums for RIH.

“We are approaching every obstetrician that has ever expressed any interest in joining the team at RIH, and approaching locums who have worked for us there,” Weir said.

She said the physicians will continue to care for their patients in the months to come, and together with IH, they will come up with plans to transition services.

“As we have new obstetricians joining the team, then they will take over work from the obstetricians that are there now, and the transition will happen over time,” she said.

“There won't be a date at which time all of the obstetricians leave RIH — that's not how it happens. We are committed, as are the physicians, to continuity of care for patients.”

Weir said recruitment issues have been plaguing obstetrics nation-wide due to a number of factors, noting shortages in family practice have also put pressure on obstetricians.

Doctors from Kelowna General Hospital's department of Obstetrics and Gynecology released a joint statement in May, warning the hospital was "facing a collapse" of its maternity care coverage. The Kelowna doctors said the health authority largely hadn't been responding to multiple letters or proposals urging action.

Weir said while she understood there had been “pressures” within Interior Health, she didn’t expect all of RIH’s OB-GYNs to resign.

“It’s really disappointing. I know that they have felt under pressure, so I understand and respect their decisions. I’m optimistic about the future and I believe that we will be able to rebuild a very strong obstetrical team at the hospital,” she said.

RIH not the last to fold?

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar said the government has been warned by OB-GYNs for years about ongoing challenges, but a lack of long-term solutions has led to these doctors hitting their breaking point.

“This isn’t one doctor deciding to go somewhere else. This is the whole cohort saying that they're done. They're done not being listened to. They're done with their suggestions being ignored,” Milobar said.

“It’s simply not acceptable.”

He said it’s not an easy task to recruit, but the government must prioritize the specialities “that are under siege.”

The B.C. Conservative MLA called on the health ministry to come up with a clear plan to tackle recruitment and retention issues, adding Kamloops maternity care needs to be stabilized immediately.

“What is the ripple effect of this? What is it going to mean to all those other hospitals in and around not just the Kamloops area, but even down into the Lower Mainland?” Milobar said.

In their letter, the physicians say the “systemic underfunding of women’s healthcare” has resulted in challenges for smaller communities for a while, and RIH has become first large centre to fold.

“We do not anticipate it will be the last,” they said.