Sun Peaks Independent News hit with $10K fine for temporary foreign worker program mixup

Photo: Contributed FILE - The Sun Peaks Independent News logo

Sun Peaks Independent News has been hit with a $10,000 fine after being found non-compliant under the temporary foreign worker program — a breach that amounts to an administrative error, according to the community newspaper's publisher.

Discourse Community Publishing, SPIN's parent company, was fined last month because “the employer didn’t give the inspector the documents they asked for,” according to a public database of violations under the program.

SPIN publisher Brandi Schier told Castanet the fine was the result of a mistake she will be working to resolve.

“I was late in submitting some reporting that needed to be notarized,” she said. “We're a small organization with not a ton of resources, and just unfortunately we missed the deadline — it fell by the wayside.”

Ottawa imposed limits on Canada’s intake of temporary foreign workers last year with the goal of bringing the number of temporary residents down to five per cent of the total population, while also bolstering enforcement and bringing in harsher penalties for employers who don't play by the rules.

According to Employment and Social Development Canada, program applications have dropped by 50 per cent and penalty revenue has more than doubled — from $2 million last year to $4.8 million this year.

SPIN will feel it

Schier said the steep penalty will have an impact on her lean operation.

“The fine is quite large for us to have to deal with as a small organization when we're just trying to employ good people and the right people for the job,” she said.

She said SPIN doesn’t seek out employees under the temporary foreign worker program, but it will support workers who are transferring between types of visas.

“It's a lot of administrative work for an organization our size,” she said. “We don't have a dedicated HR department — it's really just me running a lot of the administrative stuff that happens within the organization.”

In September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the temporary foreign worker program requires a “focused approach” that targets the needs of specific regions. He said the goal of reducing immigration rates is meant to “ease the strain” on housing, infrastructure and social services.

B.C. Premier David Eby has called for the program to be shut down or significantly reformed. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has also called for the program to be scrapped.