Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder plans to seek bail

Photo: Castanet Investigators on scene along Mission Flats Road on Oct. .1, 2021, following the discovery of the body of Adam Hibbert, 29.

A Kamloops man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a body found four years ago off Mission Flats Road will seek bail.

Robert Lloyd Sedore, 57, is one of two men accused in the death of 29-year-old Adam Hibbert, who was found dead on Oct. 1, 2021, following a suspicious fire near along a stretch of Thompson River shoreline on Mission Flats.

During a brief hearing in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, a judge ordered a report to see whether electronic monitoring is possible under Sedore’s bail plan.

The address of the home subject to the order would typically have been read out in court, but that did not happen in Sedore’s case on Tuesday.

"We will be making a sealing order separately so that if Mr. Sedore is released, his whereabouts will not be known to the public,” defence lawyer Michael Patterson said in court, referencing threats to his client’s safety.

Sedore is charged with second-degree murder alongside Tristan Bris Fernandez, 29.

Both men are in custody.