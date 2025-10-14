Kamloops News

Traffic briefly stopped as KFR crews put out small fire beneath Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Josh Dawson Smoke was rising from beneath the south end of the Overlanders Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

A puff of smoke could be seen rising from downtown Kamloops on Tuesday afternoon as a small blaze stopped traffic beneath the Overlanders Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the south end of the span shortly after 2:30 p.m. for a report of an interface fire.

Westbound traffic beneath the bridge was stopped briefly while Kamloops Fire Rescue crews tended to the blaze, but it was moving again before 3 p.m.

CPKC stopped rail traffic through the area while firefighters were on scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire, which appeared to be burning near the Thompson River.