Kamloops News
RCMP ask for tips in locating missing man believed to have been in downtown Kamloops
Mounties seek missing man
Photo: Castanet
FILE - An RCMP cruiser
Editor's note: Police said Vareschi was later located.
Mounties are asking the public for help tracking down a missing man last been seen in downtown Kamloops.
Michael Vareschi, 40, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 3, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.
“Police are looking to confirm Michael’s whereabouts,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.
Investigators believe he is in Kamloops.
Vareschi is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 188 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information related to Vareschi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Public speaking changesThe Art of Speaking - 11:00 am
- Raffle prize car revealedPenticton - 10:42 am
- B.C. Hall of Fame callSports - 10:40 am
- Octogenarian's trike stolenKelowna - 10:40 am
- Dingos surround dead CdnAustralia/Canada - 10:30 am
Real Estate
16-415 COMMONWEALTH RD
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$185,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net