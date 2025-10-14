Kamloops News

RCMP ask for tips in locating missing man believed to have been in downtown Kamloops

Mounties seek missing man

Editor's note: Police said Vareschi was later located.

Mounties are asking the public for help tracking down a missing man last been seen in downtown Kamloops.

Michael Vareschi, 40, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 3, Kamloops RCMP said in a news release.

“Police are looking to confirm Michael’s whereabouts,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier.

Investigators believe he is in Kamloops.

Vareschi is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 188 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Vareschi’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.