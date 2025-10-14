Kamloops News

Detour in place as Overlanders Bridge off-ramp closed for repairs, City of Kamloops says

Final closure on the bridge

Photo: Castanet Work is underway this week to repair the ramp to Mission Flats and Summit Drive from the Overlanders Bridge.

One final lane closure is in place on the Overlanders Bridge as construction crews wrap up a months-long project with repairs to an off-ramp on the south end of the span.

The Mission Flats and Summit Drive off-ramp will be closed until Wednesday, according to the City of Kamloops.

“During this period, three lanes of traffic will be open, and the southbound western lane/sidewalk will be closed,” the city’s website reads.

Southbound traffic must merge into one lane at the south end of the bridge. Vehicles heading to Mission Flats or Summit Drive are advised to detour using Seymour Street, First Avenue and West Victoria Street.