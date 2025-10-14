Kamloops News

Kamloops councillor says corporate sponsorship should be considered for arena multiplex, other facilities

Corporate name for arena?

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of an arena multiplex planned to be built in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

The chair of city council's Build Kamloops committee says he thinks it’s time to look at opportunities for corporate sponsorship to help fund recreation facilities like the future arena multiplex.

Design planning for the four-sheet multiplex, which will rise from a city-owned property at 2070 Hillside Dr., is ongoing and expected to ramp up in November.

When asked if it’s possible a corporate name could be given to the multiplex, Coun. Kelly Hall said he “could see that as an opportunity” for the facility — as well as others in Kamloops.

“I think the time has come for the city to take a look at corporate sponsorship,” Hall said.

“It’s something that we've talked about at the committee level, with regards to Build Kamloops. We had envisioned raising, I think it's in the neighbourhood of $40 million, through corporate donations.”

Hall said staff are looking at corporate fundraising opportunities behind the scenes, and hinted at a potential future committee that could be struck to tackle this work.

“It’s at the early stages,” he said.

The City of Kamloops has said the $140 million arena multiplex building is set to break ground in 2027. The city will be borrowing up to $125 million for facility design and construction.

The two-storey building will house at least four ice rinks and a library, sports amenities, a fitness facility and multi-purpose rooms. The property will include about 700 parking spaces.

A separate roadwork project is also required in order to upgrade Hillside Drive to handle an increase in traffic associated with the facility.

Matt Kachel, the city’s manager of infrastructure delivery, told Castanet Kamloops design concepts showing the form and function of the multiplex could be completed by June of next year.

The multiplex is expected to be operational by 2030.