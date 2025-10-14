Kamloops News

Kamloops council approves updated active transportation plan envisioning build-out of bike lanes, sidewalks

More sidewalks, bike lanes

Photo: KTW file photo A man cycles through a flock of geese.

A new long-term plan approved by Kamloops council envisions expanding the city’s active transportation network with 33 kilometres of protected bike lanes, 97 kilometres of multi-use pathways and 100 kilometres of sidewalks.

Council gave its approval to the updated active transportation plan during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Nii Noi Akuetteh, City of Kamloops transportation engineer, said the plan includes “years of build-out,” and the work will have to be prioritized along with the city’s other capital projects.

“When it gets built out is still yet to be determined. This is just a broad outlook of things that [we] would like to see in our city, the active transportation facilities we would like to see,” Akuetteh said.

Projects identified in the plan include paving a new multi-use pathway along the west side of First Avenue between Uji Way and St. Paul Street in downtown Kamloops, and building new protected bicycle lanes along the length of 12th Street in Brocklehurst.

Protected bicycle lanes are also planned for Hillside Drive between Pacific Way and McGill Road, including intersection upgrades along the route, in order to connect Aberdeen Mall to Notre Dame Drive.

Another project on Parkcrest Avenue would convert a pedestrian shoulder to a full sidewalk, stretching along the north side of the road between Crestline Street and 12th Street.

The plan envisions the existing sidewalk on the north side of Valleyview Drive redeveloped into a multi-use pathway.

A protected bicycle lane is also proposed for Seymour Street between First Avenue and Eighth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

Akuetteh said high-priority corridors include those leading to future recreation facilities like the arena multiplex and Kamloops Centre for the Arts, as well as McGill Road, Tranquille Road and Fortune Drive.

In a report prepared for Tuesday’s council meeting, city staff noted the existing active transportation network includes 30 kilometres of bike lanes, 40 kilometres of multi-use pathways and 295 kilometres of sidewalks.

The active transportation plan update proposes an additional 33 kilometres of protected bicycle lanes, 97 kilometres of multi-use pathways and 100 km of new and improved sidewalks, among other facilities like crossings and neighbourhood bikeways.

“The priority projects identified will develop a core active transportation network that will enable pedestrians and cyclists to travel throughout Kamloops on safe and efficient facilities, connecting directly to major destinations,” the report states.

Akuetteh said city staff have proposed monitoring the number of kilometres in cycling and walking routes added each year, and will also be keeping tabs on pedestrian and cyclist satisfaction.

He said the city has already started installing counters on its multi-use pathways to monitor how well they are being used. A counter on the Sixth Avenue bike lane has recorded more than 5,000 bike trips between Aug. 1 and Oct. 2.

The active transportation plan and a list of proposed projects can be viewed here.