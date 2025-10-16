Kamloops News

City of Kamloops, Tk'emlups band partner to host youth leadership conference

Photo: KTW file The Holiday Inn in North Kamloops will be the site of a youth leadership conference later this month co-hosted by the City of Kamloops and Tk'emlups te Secwepemc.

The City of Kamloops and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc will partner to host a conference next weekend for youth from across the region focused on leadership skills, cultural exchange and reconciliation.

The Change Makers Youth Conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Holiday Inn, 675 Tranquille Rd.

“This conference is about more than just learning skills. It’s about creating connections and empowering youths to become positive change makers in their communities,” said Amy Hilliard, the city’s community education and prevention co-ordinator.

“We’re excited to offer a day of fun, culture and growth for young people from all backgrounds.”

The event’s program is designed to blend leadership with cultural learning. Among the hands-on sessions will be opportunities to learn about traditional beading, kickboxing and Lego.

"The event is designed to give youth the opportunity to build confidence, strengthen leadership skills, and broaden cultural awareness while connecting with peers from across Kamloops and the region,” the city said in a statement.

The conference is free to attend and open to all youths ages 12 and up. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided.

For more information or to register, click here.