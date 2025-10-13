Kamloops News

Evacuation alert due to man-made dam near Kamloops, B.C., rescinded

An evacuation alert issued for several properties in B.C.'s Interior last week over concerns of a potential failure of a man-made dam has been rescinded.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District posted to its website Friday that the risks associated with the dam had officially been downgraded to "all clear."

The regional district had said on Oct. 7 that the unauthorized, man-made dam could fail and create "an uncontrolled release of water" into Fadear Creek in an area about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks Mountain, and it issued the alert for 14 properties downriver from the dam.

In rescinding the alert, the district says that if conditions change and it is deemed necessary, an evacuation alert or order may be reinstated.

The district had also declared a state of emergency last week that would allow local authorities to mitigate the risk of emergency at the Fadear Lake dam, giving them emergency powers to order residents from their homes, to stop travel and allow them to enter private lands when lives or properties are at risk.

That declaration remained in effect as of Monday.