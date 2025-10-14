Kamloops News

Victim of random attack in North Kamloops calls for more accountability from courts

Slashed with a knife

A nomad passing through the city was shocked to learn the person who cut open his arm outside a government services building in North Kamloops was back out on the streets shortly following his arrest.

Aisah Sthramm said he was backpacking through Kamloops and stopped in to see if he could get assistance at the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction building near the North Shore bus exchange at about 2:30 p.m. back on Sept. 29.

Sthramm said when he exited the building, a man he did not know approached him, had some words for him and hit him with what he would later realize was a knife, causing a four-inch gash down his upper arm.

“I never seen him before in my life,” Sthramm said of the man.

Sthramm, who passes through Kamloops from time-to-time told Castanet he did not say anything to the man ahead of time.

“He just got really close and he said, ‘Do you remember me?’ And I said, ‘No, you got the wrong guy, I'm not from here’ and he slashed my arm and then he said ‘Well, remember me now and get out of here,’” Sthramm recounted.

Sthramm said he didn’t initially feel the cut, at first thinking the man had just punched his arm.

“I started walking away, and looked at my arm, and there was a giant cut in my sweater and didn't realize that he had actually sliced me. I didn't feel it at all until my whole arm was warm because it was drenched in blood,” Sthramm said.

Realizing what had happened, Sthramm said he went into the nearby IDA pharmacy and called for help.

He said staff in the pharmacy bandaged him up as he waited for an ambulance to arrive, and he called the RCMP.

Sthramm said police ended up arresting the man who cut him, but he later learned the man was released with nothing but a restraining order and a future court date.

Sthramm said he felt he needed to speak out about people being released after committing violent crimes. He said he feels this person won’t show up for court and will instead hide.

“Somebody needs to be held accountable for these people, and they can't just be put back out on the streets and [be] a danger like that," he said.

"The courts are the ones responsible and the courts need to be held accountable, and I think the best way to get that is to let the people know that they're not."

He said he received 22 stitches and multiple staples at the hospital, adding that he “got off lucky.”

“He missed my artery, he missed my nerves, I could have needed surgery,” Sthramm said.

Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier confirmed police received a report of a stabbing on Sept. 29 at about 2:30 p.m.

“The victim was in the 700-block of Tranquille Road, receiving medical treatment for a wound to his arm from a nearby business while waiting for the ambulance,” Napier said via email.

Napier said police located and arrested a suspect, but their investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to call the Kamloops RCMP and cite file 2025-32541.