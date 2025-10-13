More than 200 show up for United Church PIT Stop program Thanksgiving meal
Crowds show up for meal
More than 200 people lined up outside Sandman Centre Sunday afternoon for the PIT Stop program’s annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted for those in need.
The meal was held at the Sandman Centre’s Kia Lounge at 3 p.m., and PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe estimated about 200 to 250 people attended.
“The need is still there and we’re still there for the community though, even though the cost of putting this together is high,” Uwakwe said.
He said many that come for the meal don’t have families in town but he hopes the event creates a sense of community.
“It's something that we love seeing, at least putting that smile on their faces,” he said.
Uwakwe said PIT Stop is still accepting donations, particularly warm clothing items with the winter season around the corner.
He said cash donations are also welcome, and allow the program to purchase what they need when they need it.
Donations can be dropped off at Kamloops United Church at 421 St. Paul St.
The PIT Stop program has struggled since a fire broke out at the Kamloops United Church last year, and the program has been faced challenges to maintain its services since.
Uwakwe said Sunday’s Thanksgiving meal was organized with help from CMHA Kamloops, who lent its kitchen, as well as volunteers from The Kamloops Food Bank and several TRU Student Union clubs.
More Kamloops News
- Uniting Indigenous techVancouver - 7:45 am
- Celebrating life of Bob WeirSan Francisco - 7:30 am
- Poll: Canada's shared valuesPoll - 7:30 am
- Couple asked to repay $33KAlberta - 7:15 am
- Concerned over 'escalation'Canada - 7:05 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Holly Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate