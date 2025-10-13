Kamloops News

More than 200 show up for United Church PIT Stop program Thanksgiving meal

Crowds show up for meal

Photo: Josh Dawson PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe estimated around 200 to 250 people attended a Thanksgiving meal hosted Sunday afternoon.

More than 200 people lined up outside Sandman Centre Sunday afternoon for the PIT Stop program’s annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted for those in need.

The meal was held at the Sandman Centre’s Kia Lounge at 3 p.m., and PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe estimated about 200 to 250 people attended.

“The need is still there and we’re still there for the community though, even though the cost of putting this together is high,” Uwakwe said.

He said many that come for the meal don’t have families in town but he hopes the event creates a sense of community.

“It's something that we love seeing, at least putting that smile on their faces,” he said.

Uwakwe said PIT Stop is still accepting donations, particularly warm clothing items with the winter season around the corner.

He said cash donations are also welcome, and allow the program to purchase what they need when they need it.

Donations can be dropped off at Kamloops United Church at 421 St. Paul St.

The PIT Stop program has struggled since a fire broke out at the Kamloops United Church last year, and the program has been faced challenges to maintain its services since.

Uwakwe said Sunday’s Thanksgiving meal was organized with help from CMHA Kamloops, who lent its kitchen, as well as volunteers from The Kamloops Food Bank and several TRU Student Union clubs.