Kamloops area expected to see week of sunny skies, mild temperatures

Plenty of sun expected

Cindy White

Kamloops area residents can expect to see plenty of sun over the coming week, according to Environment Canada, but travellers should expect snow on high mountain passes on Monday.

A special weather statement said between two and 10 centimetres of snow was possible on the Coquihalla Highway, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3.

Sunny skies at winds gusting up to 40 km/h are in the forecast for Kamloops on Monday. A daytime high of 11 C will drop to a low of -2 C at night.

Monday will be the coldest day of the week. The seasonal average for this time of year is a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

"There's going to be some patchy frost, and then it's going to be sunny with this ridge of high pressure over the region," said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

"We're looking at cooler temperatures until Thursday night into Friday, when it's going to warm up."

Conditions are anticipated to remain clear and sunny on Tuesday. A high of 13 C will dip to -1 C at night.

Temperatures are expected to be similar on Wednesday, with a high of 13 C during the day and sunny skies continuing. A low of 1 C is forecast for Wednesday night as skies remain clear.

Thursday will see more sun and a high of 14 C. Cloudy periods are expected at night alongside an overnight low of 5 C.

A mix of sun and cloud are expected throughout the day on Friday. A daytime high of 14 C will dip to a low of 4 C at night.

Environment Canada forecast highs around 13 C over the weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud.