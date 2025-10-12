Kamloops News

Pair of Merritt area vehicle collisions kill two Friday night

Two killed in pair of crashes

Photo: Castanet

Police said there was no criminality at play in a pair of unconnected vehicle collisions Friday night that killed two people in the Merritt area.

In a news release, Merritt RCMP said officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Highway 5 between Exit 286 and 290 after 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10.

Police said a man was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle that was occupied by a family who were heading to the Lower Mainland for the weekend.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. Southbound lanes on Highway 5 were closed while the investigation was conducted.

While heading to the Highway 5 collision, a Merritt RCMP officer came across another person who had been fatally hit by a vehicle at around 8:25 p.m. at 2702 Nicola Ave.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Nicola Ave. was closed between Houston Street and Menzies Street while RCMP conducted their investigation.

"Two very tragic occurrences occurred within minutes of one another,” said Merritt RCMP media relations officer Const. Blake Chursinoff.

“At this time we are thinking of the families of the two deceased pedestrians, and also each of the drivers and families who found themselves involved in such a tragic incident on Friday night.”

Merritt RCMP said neither collision had involved a criminal element and both collisions occurred independent of each other.