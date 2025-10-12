Kamloops News

Bert Edwards students get hands-on experience at annual Rivers Day in North Kamloops

Science in action

Photo: Michael Potestio Coltt Hughson, 8, pours a water sample for Ethan Dessau-Muhlfellner, 8, as Krueger process engineer Cameron Nagle watches on. Students took samples from the North Thompson to learn how to check the water for things such as turbidity. There was hands-on learning to be had down on the river shore this week as the students of Bert Edwards Science and Technology School (BEST) held their annual Rivers Day on Friday, Oct. 10.

Rivers Day saw students spend from 9 a.m. until noon learning on the bank of the North Thompson River learn about river science, Indigenous perspectives and industry connections from more than a dozen stations.

Grade 4 and 5 teacher Justin Hummel said the goal is to give students hands-on experience doing real science work in the field.

“We invite members of the community to come in, some indigenous groups, even some of our own teachers doing some storybook stuff,” Hummel said. “We have Kruger here doing some river water analysis, and it gives the students an opportunity to experience doing science here firsthand.”

Hummel said the day is a unique experience for their school and he hopes the youth understand the need to protect their waterways.

Grade 5 student Finley Bakker, 10, said the most important thing he learned about is how important the North Thompson River impacts the local ecosystem.

“The river affects everything in it. And if there's something not right, then the river may change everything,” Bakker said.

New presenter to Rivers Day this year, Adrian Lewis from the Bonaparte First Nation showed off the band’s plant fossil collection from the Eocene Epoch, ranging from 33 to 55 million years old, to BEST students.

He told Castanet he enjoyed the curiosity the students displayed in fossils and the various questions they had.

“They like how old the fossils are. They might not be dinosaurs, but they're still intrigued by it,” Lewis said with a laugh.

“It's mainly to spark an interest in the kids to find out what else is out there in nature that they could find and what will bloom from it.”