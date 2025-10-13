Kamloops News

TRU campus, community radio station CFBX hosts open house

CFBX seeking volunteers

Photo: Michael Potestio A CFBX volunteer shows a pair of people around the campus radio station at TRU on Saturday.

CFBX Radio held an open house on Saturday for the second time this year.

The campus/community radio station based on the Thompson Rivers University campus held three sessions involving a station tour, and a brief presentation about the station itself. Attendees were also asked to voice their own station ID, which will be aired at a later date.

This open house is designed for community members and students to learn about the station, and opportunities to volunteer.

All of CFBX's programming is made by volunteers, and programmers do not need previous experience to get involved.

CFBX offers a variety of programming such as folk music, pop, rock, as well as spoken word segments for news, sports and politics.

For more information about the station and how to volunteer and get your own show, contact CFBX at 250-377-3988 or email to [email protected].

The station is located at House 8 on the TRU Campus, directly behind the Campus Activity Centre.