Kamloops News

South Kam Titans come out on top with second straight Chow Cup victory over Westsyde Whundas

Back-to-back cups

The Chow Cup is staying with South Kamloops secondary.

The football Titans helped themselves to a second straight title, winning the city football championship over rival the Westsyde Whundas Saturday in convincing fashion, 42-20 the final score.

That was the score in Westsdye heading into a pointless fourth quarter, which saw South Kamloops get into the red zone twice. The first drive saw Westsyde pulling off a heroic goal line stand. The next came at the very end of the game in which South Kam took a knee to kill off the clock and clinch their second straight title.

The annual game between the Titans and Whundas, previously called the Wendy’s Cup, had been defunct for more than 20 years. It made its triumphant return last year as the Chow Cup, named after longtime local football coach Darryl Chow.

South Kam won that game on their home field 34-13 in 2024.

Chow began his career coaching at Valleyview secondary in 1974 and has spent 50 years coaching in the community, including stints at South Kam and Westsyde secondary, as well as with the Kamloops Cowboys and Kamloops Broncos junior programs.