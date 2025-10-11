Kamloops News

TNRD gives all clear from Fadear Lake illegal dam site

Evacuation alert lifted

Photo: TNRD This drone photo taken by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Oct. 8, shows the state of an illegal dam on Fadear Lake.

An Evacuation Alert issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District earlier this week due to an illegal dam in the Lower North Thompson that was at risk of overtopping, has been downgraded to an 'All Clear'.

The alert was lifted Friday afternoon for approximately 14 addressed properties that are adjacent to Fadear Creek in Electoral Area “O” (Lower North Thompson) as the risk associated with the dam subsided, according to the TNRD.

The water level in Fadear Lake slowly began draining to a lower level Thursday after TNRD staff and engineers on site successfully cleared debris from blocked culverts within the illegal dam structure north of Kamloops.

The dam is a man-made gravel structure at the north end of the lake — the outlet to Fadear Creek.

"Should conditions change, an evacuation alert and/or an evacuation order will be reinstated as necessary," the TNRD said in an advisory.