Kamloops News

Highway 5 reopened following Friday night's crash

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 is closed southbound between Merritt to Kamloops

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops was fully reopened just before 1 a.m., following Friday night's crash.

ORIGINAL: 9:53 p.m.

The Coquihalla is closed heading southbound between Merritt and Kamloops on Friday night due to a vehicle crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident is on Highway 5 between Exit 362: Afton Interchange and Exit 286: Merritt - 97C.

Travellers are advised to detour from Kamloops using Hwy 1 southbound.

There is no access to Hwy 5 southbound via Merritt.