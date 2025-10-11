Kamloops News
Highway 5 reopened following Friday night's crash
Hwy 5 reopened
Photo: DriveBC
Highway 5 is closed southbound between Merritt to Kamloops
UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.
The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Kamloops was fully reopened just before 1 a.m., following Friday night's crash.
ORIGINAL: 9:53 p.m.
The Coquihalla is closed heading southbound between Merritt and Kamloops on Friday night due to a vehicle crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident is on Highway 5 between Exit 362: Afton Interchange and Exit 286: Merritt - 97C.
Travellers are advised to detour from Kamloops using Hwy 1 southbound.
There is no access to Hwy 5 southbound via Merritt.
