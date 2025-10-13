Kamloops News

Kamloops Heritage Society and partners pitching purpose-built heritage park

Photo: Kamloops Heritage Society A historic image of Victoria Street in Kamloops. The Kamloops Heritage Society is hoping to build a heritage park including facades showing an early 1900s street scene.

A grassroots group is working to gather community support for a proposal to establish a heritage park in Kamloops.

Jeff Lodge, president of the Kamloops Heritage Society, appeared in front of a city council committee last month to discuss the proposal, envisioned as a facility purpose-built to display a variety of historic items.

He said the interior of the heritage park would look like a street, using facades, vintage vehicles, equipment and memorabilia to “make you feel like you’re walking down a boardwalk in the early 1900s.”

“Our focus will be on historical displays, facades, giving us an indication of what Kamloops history was like,” Lodge said.

While the Kamloops Heritage Society is taking the lead on the project, Lodge said it would involve a number of local groups who would be involved in putting together the various displays.

These include the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association, the local chapter of the Vintage Car Club, the Rocky Mountain Rangers, and the Big Little Science Centre.

Lodge said a location has yet to be determined, but floated the Yacht Club as a potential site.

A concept drawing shows a three-storey building, with part of the facility dedicated to a historic street scene, Indigenous, industrial and military exhibits, a model and vintage toy museum and transportation exhibits.

The other part of the heritage park facility would house a Chinese Canadian Museum and the Big Little Science Centre.

The building would include open space for demonstrations and meeting rooms for participating groups.

Lodge said the capital cost to construct the building has been estimated at between $8 million and $9.5 million, with a $453,000 operating budget. The group projects an annual visitation of 30,000 people per year, generating an income of $647,000.

He said the project has gained more than 500 signatures of support from community members.

A few letters of support were provided in the council committee agenda, including one written by Tourism Kamloops.

“A heritage park will enhance Kamloops’ visitor offerings. With its event space and immersive heritage experiences, it gives those visitors here for sport, events, outdoor recreation or business another reason to extend their stay and experience more of the city,” Tourism Kamloops wrote.

In another letter, the Kamloops Chinese Cultural Association noted the heritage park would highlight historic contributions from various cultural groups, including Chinese pioneer railway workers.

“We believe that the heritage park, with its depiction of old heritage storefronts, vintage cars and steam train, would serve as a vivid and realistic representation of the rich history of our city,” the association said in another letter of support.

Lodge said Kamloops Heritage Society believes the project has economic and social benefits, with opportunities for private sector investment.

Coun. Margot Middleton said she thought the biggest challenge would be finding a site suitable for the design, but felt it was “a great proposal.”

“I think this is probably a grassroots initiative that we will see more of,” Coun. Stephen Karpuk added.

The committee asked for city staff to liaise with Kamloops Heritage Society as the group continues work on its proposal.