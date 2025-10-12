Kamloops News

Mayor, attorney general hearing over confidential report delayed

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Law Courts.

A B.C. Supreme Court hearing involving Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and the province's attorney general has been delayed.

Hamer-Jackson and B.C.'s attorney general were expected in Kamloops court on Tuesday, Oct. 14, so a judge could decide if the mayor must hand over surreptitiously obtained copies of a confidential workplace report for good.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the lawyer for the ministry filed a requisition to adjourn the hearing. It will be delayed until further notice.

When asked why a delay was sought, the ministry of the attorney general said it was unable to provide any comment on matters before the courts.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he understands the delay is connected to ongoing strike action.

More than 20 ministries, Crown corporations and agencies have been affected by escalating job action as members of two unions push for pay increases in new contracts with the province.

City wants report back

In January, Attorney General Niki Sharma filed a petition in B.C. Supreme Court, seeking an order to have Hamer-Jackson return his copies of the report, which contains details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of the mayor.

The report contains personal information about a number of City of Kamloops staffers.

It concluded Hamer-Jackson was disrespectful or demeaning to a few staff members, and was initially leaked to a reporter in 2023.

After continuously asking to see the report or have it publicly released, a copy mysteriously appeared in Hamer-Jackson’s mailbox in April of 2024. He promptly distributed the document to local media.

The City of Kamloops and the attorney general have been seeking the return of the report ever since, according to the petition.

The mayor said he mailed the documents to the ministry on an interim basis, until a judge can ultimately decide what should be done with the report.

Hamer-Jackson has said he didn’t think he breached privacy by distributing the copy of the workplace investigative report because he didn’t receive it in the context of a closed meeting, and because it had already been reported on in the media.

However, the attorney general’s petition states under privacy legislation, the City of Kamloops and public officials are obligated to protect personal information.

The petition’s claims have not been tested in court.