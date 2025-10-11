Kamloops News

Mini rink officially opens, adding much-needed ice to Kamloops sports landscape

New ice on Mac Island

It may be small, but there is a big addition to the local hockey scene now that the City of Kamloops has officially opened a new mini rink at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

Just half the size of a regular rink, the new miniature one is part of the Build Kamloops initiative and aims to create more opportunities for local youth hockey and public skating.

Dignitaries and residents attended a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a free public skate on Thursday afternoon, including eight year old youth hockey player Hadley Street who was excited to begin using the rink to play the game she loves.

“I wanted to thank KMHA and the City of Kamloops for opening up this new mini rink. I can’t wait to get out there,” Street told a crowd gathered for the opening.

Zac Carnelley, Kamloops Minor Hockey Association executive director, said the new rink will help address the shortage of ice sheets in the city and enable youth to focus on their development.

“If you put a bunch of seven, eight year olds on a full-sized sheet, they’re playing on the same size sheet as NHL players — they’re not getting the full impact of the game, so what will happen in those cases is the better players will carry the puck up and down the ice, the other kids try to catch up, by the time they catch up the puck is going the other way,” Carnelley said.

He said a mini rink enables all players to be involved in the play at younger ages and it helps the more talented players learn to play in tighter spaces.

Sherri Holmes, City of Kamloops sport, recreation and wellness manager, said the mini-rink will create more ice time for older groups on the full-sized sheets.

“This is intended to get our younger players on a smaller sheet of ice, which better works for their development. What that does is it frees up ice time on the larger sheets so that our older players can move to earlier times, so there’s an overall increase in ice time across the city,” Holmes said.

The new rink will be open to public skating which runs from 2:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The new mini rink has been operational since Oct. 6 and was built in space formerly held by the McArthur Island Curling Club, which moved in with the downtown club earlier this year.

The City of Kamloops is also building a four-sheet arena multiplex in Dufferin to help address the shortage of available ice time in Kamloops.